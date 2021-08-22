SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $16.48 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 69,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,871. The company has a market capitalization of $321.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

