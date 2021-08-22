Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,954,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.40. 187,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $642.86. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.