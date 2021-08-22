Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $364,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.87. 1,342,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,682. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

