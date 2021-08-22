Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 159,030 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,063,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $324,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. 1,114,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,478. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.