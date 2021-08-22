Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of $6.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $33.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $384,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $20.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,891.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,673.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

