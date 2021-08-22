Financial Counselors Inc. Has $54.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.