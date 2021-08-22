Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Down 76.1% This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 76.1% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $210,726.29 and $13,023.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00129692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,359.14 or 1.00012903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00912977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.14 or 0.06628643 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

