Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

