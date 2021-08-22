Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 5,151 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

