Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 13,708 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.