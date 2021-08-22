Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Sysco worth $383,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

