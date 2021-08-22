Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.