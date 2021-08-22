Financial Counselors Inc. Has $23.14 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.82. 1,399,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,263. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.