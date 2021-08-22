$0.69 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.