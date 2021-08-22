Casper Trading Down 4.1% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $146.73 million and $46.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00129428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00156015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.67 or 0.99939587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00910013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.08 or 0.06622205 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,294,791,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,178,004 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.