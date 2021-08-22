Iowa State Bank Purchases 5,228 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.