Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $399.69 million and approximately $93.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,660,851 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.