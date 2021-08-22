Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.77. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $4.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $430.99. The stock had a trading volume of 527,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.85. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

