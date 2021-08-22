Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $$101.42 during trading on Friday. 2,114,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

