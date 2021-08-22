Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,846 ($37.18). 589,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,729. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,953.59.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.