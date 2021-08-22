Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of HUM stock remained flat at $GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. 633,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.96. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of £74.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.