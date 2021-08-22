Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 112 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s current price.

LON:CAPD traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 562,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.65. The company has a market cap of £153.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

