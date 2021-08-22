Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 112 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s current price.
LON:CAPD traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 562,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.65. The company has a market cap of £153.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14).
About Capital
