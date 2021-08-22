Iowa State Bank Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

