Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,536.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $20.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,891.54. 124,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,673.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

