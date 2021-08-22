PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.20. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,002. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

