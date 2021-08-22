Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce $724.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.52 million and the highest is $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

COO stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.18. 540,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.11. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $294.93 and a 52-week high of $445.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

