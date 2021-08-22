Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,895. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

