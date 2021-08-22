Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,895. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

