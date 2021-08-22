BTC Lite 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $45,221.14 and $7.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.