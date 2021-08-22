Primas (PST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00370740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

