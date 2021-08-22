Realio Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $555,706.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $555,706.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

