Iowa State Bank Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $22.41.

