Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 1,360,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,192. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

