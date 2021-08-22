AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,760,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

