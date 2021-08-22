Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

PING remained flat at $$23.70 during trading hours on Friday. 642,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

