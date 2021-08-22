Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $4.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.65. 7,196,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

