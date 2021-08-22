IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 124,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,927. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

