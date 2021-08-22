KARMA (KARMA) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $30.08 million and approximately $43.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006523 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064199 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

