TotemFi (TOTM) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $954,950.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

