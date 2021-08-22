Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Frank’s International comprises approximately 0.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Frank’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 511,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,238. The stock has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

