AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

