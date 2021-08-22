Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

