Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $2.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.68. 511,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,304. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.46.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

