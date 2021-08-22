Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $4.34 EPS

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.58. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $33.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of RE traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $271.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.30. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.