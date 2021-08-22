Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 223.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.77. The stock had a trading volume of 441,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.34.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

