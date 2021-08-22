Crypterium Reaches Market Cap of $14.98 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $505,788.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.