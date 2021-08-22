Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $20.45 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Silk Road Medical worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,178,018 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SILK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.78. 420,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

