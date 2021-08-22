Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,086,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200,580 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $63.31. 2,951,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,290. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

