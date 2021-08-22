Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 59,377 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,377 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 679,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,751. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

