Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 59,377 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,377 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SUM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 679,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,751. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
