$51.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $51.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.86 billion and the highest is $53.31 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $205.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,582.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

